Dodgers get past Giants 5-2 for another 100-win season

Enrique Hernandez belted a three-run home run as part of a five-run uprising after San Francisco starter Kyle Harrison was pulled while throwing a no-hitter and the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers recorded their 100th win with a 5-2 triumph Sunday afternoon.

In reaching triple digits in wins for the fourth consecutive regulation-length season, the Dodgers (100-62) gathered a bit of momentum heading into the National League playoffs, where they earned a bye into the division series.

Advertisement

San Francisco infielder Brandon Crawford departed to a standing ovation in the ninth inning after an 0-for-4 day in what could have been his final game in a Giants uniform after 13 seasons. Crawford (hamstring) was activated from the injured list before the game.

The loss by the Giants (79-83) was the second in three games under interim manager Kai Correa, who replaced a fired Gabe Kapler at the start of the series. Correa ended Harrison's day after the rookie threw 94 pitches in five no-hit innings.

Advertisement Advertisement

Harrison gave up two walks, hit three batters with pitches and struck out four after he missed a scheduled start earlier in the week while battling a respiratory illness.

With the game still scoreless, Will Smith singled to left field on reliever John Brebbia's second pitch to ignite the sixth-inning scoring burst.

Advertisement

Brebbia (3-5) walked Max Muncy with one out and was lifted in favor of Taylor Rogers, who struck out Kolten Wong before serving up consecutive RBI singles to Amed Rosario and James Outman.

Hernandez delivered his 11th homer of the season to left field, increasing the advantage to 5-0.

Advertisement

Rookie Casey Schmitt accounted for both San Francisco runs with a pair of solo homers, his fourth and fifth of the season. Each came off the third Dodgers pitcher, Ryan Pepiot, after Bobby Miller and Victor Gonzalez had combined for five shutout innings.

Miller went four innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four and is expected to make his next start in Game 2 of the NLDS. Gonzalez (3-3) was credited with the win after throwing a hitless fifth.

Advertisement

Smith had two hits for the Dodgers, who won the season series 7-6.

Blake Sabol's third-inning single was the only hit other than Schmitt's homers for the Giants, who finished in fourth place in the NL West.

Advertisement

The Dodgers' Chris Taylor departed in the fourth inning after he was hit by a Harison pitch.

—Field Level Media