MLB

Dodgers get rare Miguel Rojas homer, thump A's again

By
Field Level Media
Aug 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) is greeted by right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Amed Rosario hit his first home run as a member of the Dodgers and Miguel Rojas went deep for the first time in more than a year as Los Angeles powered to a 10-1 victory over the visiting Oakland Athletics on Wednesday

Mookie Betts and Jason Heyward each added a home run while Freddie Freeman had three hits as the Dodgers used an all-around game to earn consecutive victories against the A's and set themselves up for a series sweep on Thursday

Los Angeles right-hander Tony Gonsolin (6-4) gave up one run on five hits over five innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Gonsolin was limited to 84 pitches after throwing 109 on July 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays

Shea Langeliers hit a home run for the A's, who fell to 2-5 on a three-city, eight-game road trip that concludes Thursday. Oakland will try to avoid being swept for the 15th time this season

A's left-hander Hogan Harris (2-6) was roughed up for eight runs on nine hits over three innings with three walks and two strikeouts

The Dodgers jumped on the A's early and never relented. Freeman had an RBI single two Los Angeles batters into the game to score Betts. Chris Taylor and James Outman also drove in runs during the opening inning

Los Angeles scored four times in the second inning, getting a solo home run from Betts, his 29th, and a two-run shot from Rosario, who arrived in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians on July 26. Will Smith had an RBI double in the inning

Langeliers got the A's on the board in the third inning with his 11th home run, but the Dodgers got the run right back for an 8-1 lead on Rojas' first home run since June 26, 2022, when he was a member of the Miami Marlins

Heyward's 11th home run of the season came in the sixth inning, and Enrique Hernandez had a run-scoring single in the seventh, his fourth RBI in six games since returning to the Dodgers

