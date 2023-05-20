The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former closer Ken Giles to a minor league deal on Saturday

The 32-year-old Giles has 115 career saves, including a career-best 34 in 2017 with Houston. The right-hander last pitched with Seattle in 2022, appearing in five games. He allowed just one hit and no runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Giles is 14-18 with a 2.71 ERA in 362 career relief appearances with four teams.

--Field Level Media