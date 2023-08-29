Dodgers lean on back-to-back HRs to rally past D-backs

Jason Heyward and James Outman hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 7-4 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy hit first-inning home runs as the Dodgers improved to 22-4 in August while also opening a 13-game lead over the second-place Diamondbacks in the National League West.

Los Angeles rookie right-hander Bobby Miller rebounded from an uneven start to retire the last seven batters he faced after Corbin Carroll reached on a force play in the fourth. Miller (8-3) gave up four runs on seven hits over six innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Caleb Ferguson pitched the ninth for his third save.

Gabriel Moreno hit a home run and drove in three runs as the wild-card eligible Diamondbacks lost for just the third time in their last 13 games.

Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen (14-6) was tagged for six runs, all earned, on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings after not giving up more than one run in each of his last three outings. It was the most earned runs the NL Cy Young Award candidate has given up in a start this season.

Freeman stayed hot with a solo home run in the first inning. It was his 24th homer of the season and came after he entered Monday with a .408 batting average and 23 RBIs in 37 games since July 17.

After Will Smith followed Freeman's home run with a single, Muncy hit his 31st homer to make it 3-0.

The Diamondbacks got a run back in the second inning on a Moreno RBI double to left field.

Arizona pulled within 3-2 in the fourth inning when Alek Thomas walked and scored from first base on a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. double to left. Moreno's two-run home run in the fourth put the Diamondbacks on top 4-3.

The Dodgers regained the lead in the sixth when Heyward crushed a two-run home run to right, his 12th blast of the season and first since Aug. 2. Outman followed with a home run just inside the right field foul pole for a 6-4 lead. It was Outman's 17th homer.

Outman added an RBI single in the seventh while the Dodgers' Mookie Betts went 0-for-4 to end his 15-game hitting streak.

—Field Level Media