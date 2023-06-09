Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias will not come off the injured list for his scheduled start on Sunday after feeling discomfort in his strained left hamstring, manager Dave Roberts said Friday

Urias suffered the setback during a bullpen session Thursday and will miss at least another week or two, Roberts said. Urias had been slated to start Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies after being out since May 18.

"He's going to keep throwing," Roberts said. "But I think when he tries to ramp up the intensity is when he sort of feels the tightness in the hamstring."

The 26-year-old is 5-4 this season with a 4.39 ERA in 55 1/3 innings over 10 starts. His recovery likely will include a rehab stint in the minor leagues.

"He wasn't overly confident in where that hamstring was at, to take on a start," Roberts said. "So we all decided to put a pin in it, go back to tempering back a little bit and not put a date on when he's going to return."

Urias, expected to be the Dodgers' ace this season, led the National League in ERA (2.16) last season while been honored as All-MLB second team and finishing third in the NL Cy Young Award voting

The Dodgers have faced a slew of injuries to the pitching staff and expect to use the bullpen to get through Sunday without Urias. Roberts said that with the team having four days off in June, the starting rotation could get by with four until Urias returns

"Given the off days, I think we potentially could manage it," Roberts said. "I think where we stand, we'll be OK."

--Field Level Media