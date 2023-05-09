Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard (cut on finger) exits start after 1 inning

By
Field Level Media
May 9, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard (43) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Image: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Noah Syndergaard suffered a bad cut on his right index finger and left his start against the host Milwaukee Brewers after just one inning Tuesday night

Syndergaard escaped a first-inning jam after Christian Yelich singled and Jesse Winker walked. Left fielder Chris Taylor made a leaping grab of Willy Adames' drive to the warning track, and Syndergaard got Rowdy Tellez on a double-play bouncer to second.

Phil Bickford then relieved Syndergaard in the second.

Syndergaard, 30, is in his first season with the Dodgers and entered Tuesday with a 1-3 record and a 6.32 ERA

--Field Level Media