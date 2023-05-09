Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard (cut on finger) exits start after 1 inning

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Noah Syndergaard suffered a bad cut on his right index finger and left his start against the host Milwaukee Brewers after just one inning Tuesday night
Watch
Is Steve Nash the greatest Phoenix Sun of all time? | Agree to Disagree
Share
Syndergaard escaped a first-inning jam after Christian Yelich singled and Jesse Winker walked. Left fielder Chris Taylor made a leaping grab of Willy Adames' drive to the warning track, and Syndergaard got Rowdy Tellez on a double-play bouncer to second.
Advertisement
Phil Bickford then relieved Syndergaard in the second.
Syndergaard, 30, is in his first season with the Dodgers and entered Tuesday with a 1-3 record and a 6.32 ERA
44% off
54 Can Backpack Cooler
Advertisement
--Field Level Media