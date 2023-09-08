Dodgers P Walker Buehler will not return this season

The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed Friday that starting pitcher Walker Buehler will not return this season.

Buehler, recovering from Tommy John surgery in June 2022, said last month he hoped for a September return.

In a statement Friday, the 29-year-old right-hander said waiting until 2024 is "the right course of action."

"My goal since last year has been to return to a Major League mound this season," Buehler said. "After many conversations with my doctor, the Dodgers' front office, training staff and my family, we concluded that waiting until next season is the right course of action.

"I am disappointed that I will not be able to help this team go after a title in the 2023 postseason, but I look forward to returning fully healthy in 2024 and bringing another World Series to L.A."

The decision is a blow to a Los Angeles pitching staff in need of stability as the playoffs approach. Left-hander Julio Urias is likely done for the season while on suspension, while left-hander Clayton Kershaw is trying to pitch through shoulder discomfort. Right-hander Lance Lynn has given up an MLB-high 40 home runs, with six of those coming in consecutive losses.

Buehler made his first rehab appearance at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, striking out two batters in two perfect innings against Round Rock.

Buehler hasn't pitched in the majors since June 10, 2022. In six seasons with the Dodgers, he has a 46-16 record with a 3.02 ERA in 115 games (106 starts). He was an All-Star in 2019 and 2021.

—Field Level Media