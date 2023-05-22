The Los Angeles Dodgers placed star left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the bereavement list on Monday, but the nine-time All-Star is still expected to make his scheduled start on Saturday

In a pair of corresponding moves, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Gavin Stone from Triple-A Oklahoma City and designated right-hander Wander Suero for assignment. Los Angeles also selected the contract of right-hander Tayler Scott

Kershaw, 35, is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings this season. In his 16th season with the Dodgers, Kershaw -- the No. 7 overall pick of the 2006 draft -- is 203-91 with a 2.49 ERA and 2,876 strikeouts

One of the Dodgers' top prospects, Stone, 24, got the start for Monday's series opener against the host Atlanta Braves

In his major league debut May 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the 2020 fifth-round draft pick pitched four innings and gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits, walked two and struck out one.

At Oklahoma City, Stone is 2-2 with a 4.04 ERA, 19 walks and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings over eight starts this season.

Suero, 31, has allowed six runs in 6 2/3 innings in four relief appearances with the Dodgers this season. In parts of five seasons with the Washington Nationals (2018-21) and Dodgers (2023), Suero is 14-13 with a 4.73 ERA in 189 relief appearances

Scott, 30, pitched for the San Diego Padres in 2022, going 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in eight relief appearances. He struck out 13 and walked six in 12 innings.

--Field Level Media