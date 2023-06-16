The Los Angeles Dodgers placed infielder Max Muncy on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain prior to Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants

The move was retroactive to Tuesday.

Muncy, 32, missed the past three games due to the ailment. On Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Muncy didn't need an IL stint and was expected to return on Saturday

Instead, he will miss the three-game set against the visiting Giants. Muncy is batting .191 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs in 60 games this season.

The Dodgers also promoted right-hander Emmet Sheehan from Double-A Tulsa to start Friday night's game. Los Angeles also recalled infielder Michael Busch and optioned right-hander Michael Grove to Triple-A Oklahoma City

Sheehan, 23, will be making his major league debut. The sixth-round draft choice in 2021 was 4-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 12 starts at Tulsa. He leads the Texas League in ERA, strikeouts (88), WHIP (0.88) and batting average against (.131).

Sheehan is rated as the club's No. 13 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Busch, 25, batted .211 (4-for-19) with two RBIs in seven games for the Dodgers earlier this season. He is hitting .313 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in 45 games at Oklahoma City

Grove, 26, served up four solo homers in five innings during Thursday night's 5-4, 11-inning win over the Chicago White Sox. He is 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA in six starts and one relief appearance.

A 40-man roster spot for Sheehan was already available as the team designated left-hander Adam Kolarek for assignment on Wednesday and didn't fill the opening.

--Field Level Media