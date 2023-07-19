Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Dodgers place OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring) on IL

By
Field Level Media
Jul 15, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jake Marisnick (12) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed newly signed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list Wednesday

Marisnick, 32, recorded a single before exiting Tuesday's 10-3 win at Baltimore with a left hamstring strain.

Including four games with the Dodgers, Marisnick is batting .237 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 46 games with three teams this season (Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers)

Marisnick is a career .228 hitter with 65 homers and 223 RBIs in 877 games across 11 seasons with nine teams.

Los Angeles also recalled left-hander Justin Bruihl and outfielder Jonny Deluca from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned right-hander Nick Robertson to OKC.

Bruihl, 26, is 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 16 relief appearances for the Dodgers this season

Deluca, 25, made his MLB debut on June 7 and is hitting .212 with a homer and three RBIs in 20 games.

Robertson, 25, also made his debut on June 7 and is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA in nine relief appearances.

--Field Level Media