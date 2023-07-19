Dodgers place OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring) on IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed newly signed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list Wednesday

Marisnick, 32, recorded a single before exiting Tuesday's 10-3 win at Baltimore with a left hamstring strain.

Including four games with the Dodgers, Marisnick is batting .237 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 46 games with three teams this season (Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers)

Marisnick is a career .228 hitter with 65 homers and 223 RBIs in 877 games across 11 seasons with nine teams.

Los Angeles also recalled left-hander Justin Bruihl and outfielder Jonny Deluca from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned right-hander Nick Robertson to OKC.

Bruihl, 26, is 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 16 relief appearances for the Dodgers this season

Deluca, 25, made his MLB debut on June 7 and is hitting .212 with a homer and three RBIs in 20 games.

Robertson, 25, also made his debut on June 7 and is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA in nine relief appearances.

