Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson, injured on a check swing on Saturday night, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain on Sunday

Thompson left the game after walking in the seventh inning of a 6-3 home loss to the New York Yankees. He was a pinch hitter and was unable to remain in the game as a defensive replacement.

In a corresponding move Sunday, the Dodgers promoted outfielder Jonny Deluca, 24, to the major leagues for the first time in his career

Thompson, 32, had recently emerged from an 0-for-39 slump with a 3-for-3 game, including a home run, two RBIs and a walk, on May 28 in an 11-10 loss at Tampa Bay. For the season, the outfielder is hitting .155 with five home runs, 14 RBIs, a .310 on-base percentage and a .366 slugging percentage in 36 games.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the timing of Thompson's injury was frustrating

"I feel for him," Roberts said. "He took a good at-bat right there and I was looking forward to him playing on Wednesday in Cincinnati. Now we've got to re-assess, but I'm sure he's really disappointed."

Deluca was hitting .315 with three doubles, one triple, four homers and 19 RBIs in 17 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He started the season with the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate, Tulsa, and hit .279 with 10 homers and 18 RBIs

The Dodgers selected Deluca, a native of Thousand Oaks, Calif., out of the University of Oregon in the 25th round of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft

Thompson has played parts of seven MLB seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015, 2018), Dodgers (2016-17, 2022-23), Oakland Athletics (2018), Chicago Cubs (2021) and San Diego Padres (2022). For his career, he is hitting .216 with 44 home runs and 123 RBIs in 333 games

