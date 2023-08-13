MLB

Dodgers place RHP Joe Kelly (forearm) on IL

By
Field Level Media
Jul 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodges placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right forearm inflammation

No corresponding move was announced, leaving the Dodgers a man down in the bullpen for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies

Kelly was 1-0 and had not allowed a run in four appearances since rejoining the Dodgers from the Chicago White Sox in a trade-deadline move. He is a combined 2-5 with a 4.41 ERA in 35 relief appearances this season

In 12 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, White Sox and two stints with the Dodgers, Kelly is 53-37 with a 3.96 ERA in 443 appearances (81 starts). He has 720 strikeouts in 800 1/3 innings

