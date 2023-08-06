Dodgers place RHP Michael Grove on IL, recall LHP Bryan Hudson

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Michael Grove, who pitched on Saturday night, on the 15-day injured list with right lat tightness on Sunday

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled left-hander Bryan Hudson from Triple-A Oklahoma City

Advertisement

Grove, 26, threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in a start against the host San Diego Padres, striking out four straight batters before allowing one hit and being replaced by left-hander Ryan Yarbrough in Los Angeles' 8-3 defeat

This season, Grove is 2-3 with a 6.61 ERA, 67 strikeouts and 18 walks in 64 innings over 15 games (12 starts). For his two-season career with the Dodgers, Grove is 3-3 with a 5.98 ERA, 28 walks and 91 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings over 22 games (18 starts)

Advertisement Advertisement

Hudson, 26, is a rookie in his third stint with the big-league club this season. He has a 9.82 ERA, with two walks and three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings over two relief appearances

He is 5-0 with a 2.61 ERA, 20 walks and 66 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings over 36 games (five starts) this season for Oklahoma City

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi