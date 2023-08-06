Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Dodgers place RHP Michael Grove on IL, recall LHP Bryan Hudson

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 30, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove (78) throws in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 30, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove (78) throws in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Michael Grove, who pitched on Saturday night, on the 15-day injured list with right lat tightness on Sunday

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled left-hander Bryan Hudson from Triple-A Oklahoma City

Advertisement

Grove, 26, threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in a start against the host San Diego Padres, striking out four straight batters before allowing one hit and being replaced by left-hander Ryan Yarbrough in Los Angeles' 8-3 defeat

This season, Grove is 2-3 with a 6.61 ERA, 67 strikeouts and 18 walks in 64 innings over 15 games (12 starts). For his two-season career with the Dodgers, Grove is 3-3 with a 5.98 ERA, 28 walks and 91 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings over 22 games (18 starts)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hudson, 26, is a rookie in his third stint with the big-league club this season. He has a 9.82 ERA, with two walks and three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings over two relief appearances

He is 5-0 with a 2.61 ERA, 20 walks and 66 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings over 36 games (five starts) this season for Oklahoma City

--Field Level Medi