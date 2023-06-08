The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Noah Syndergaard on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a blister on his right index finger
Syndergaard, 30, allowed six runs on seven hits in three innings during Wednesday night's 8-6 loss against the Reds in Cincinnati. He struck out three, walked none and allowed two home runs.
Syndergaard slumped to 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 12 starts (55 1/3 innings) in his first season with the Dodgers
Los Angeles also recalled right-hander Tayler Scott, 31, from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He made one prior appearance with the Dodgers, tossing 1 2/3 hitless innings of relief with two strikeouts on Saturday against the New York Yankees
--Field Level Media