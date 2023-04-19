Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Dodgers place SS Miguel Rojas (hamstring) on IL

By
Field Level Media
Apr 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) tries to make a play but can t get New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) out at first in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed starting shortstop Miguel Rojas on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled infielder Yonny Hernandez from Triple-A Oklahoma City

Luke Williams is playing shortstop and batting eighth against the New York Mets on Wednesday afternoon. Williams pinch hit for Rojas in the fifth inning of Tuesday night's game. Rojas went 0-for-1 with a walk.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters pregame that Mookie Betts would have been at short if he had come off paternity leave Wednesday. As it stands, Roberts said Betts might take off Thursday as well and join the team in Chicago

Rojas, 34, has been scuffling early on, batting just .125 in 11 games this season. The Dodgers acquired him from Miami in January

Hernandez, 24, is hitting .308 with two RBIs in four games at Oklahoma City. He carries a .198 average in 55 MLB games with Texas and Arizona in 2021 and '22.

--Field Level Media