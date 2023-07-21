Dodgers pull away late for victory over Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers, playing their first game at the site of their 2020 World Series championship, rallied for an 11-5 victory over the Texas Rangers to open a three-game series Friday in Arlington, Texas

The Dodgers were led by three-RBI nights by Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez, a couple dazzling catches by center fielder Jonny Deluca and a bullpen that allowed one run over the final four innings. Reliever Ryan Brasier (2-0) earned the win by getting the final two outs of the sixth

Advertisement

The Dodgers took control, and a 6-5 lead, with two runs in the seventh

After loading the bases with no outs, Martinez drew a six-pitch walk to tie the game off Rangers reliever Alex Speas (0-1). The Dodgers scored the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice groundout by Max Muncy off Cody Bradford

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dodgers pulled away with three runs in the eighth. Will Smith had a two-run double and Martinez had an RBI single. They added two more runs in the ninth on a double by Mookie Betts

It had been a back-and-forth affair the first six innings.

The Rangers grabbed a 2-0 lead on an opposite-field home run by Nathaniel Lowe in the first inning. The Dodgers scored three runs in the third for a 3-2 lead, including a two-run double by Freeman

Advertisement

Texas jumped back in front 4-3 with two runs in the fourth, and Los Angeles tied it at 4-4 on a solo home run by Freeman in the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Deluca stole the show with a couple of highlight-reel catches. He made a diving catch in left-center field to take away an extra-base hit by Leody Taveras. Then, he closed the inning with a leaping grab to rob Rangers leadoff man Marcus Semien of what would have been his 200th career home run

Advertisement

Texas responded the next inning, taking a 5-4 lead on a solo shot by Corey Seager. But the Rangers didn't have answers in the final three innings

Both starters -- Andrew Heaney of the Rangers and Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers -- allowed four runs over five innings

Advertisement

--Field Level Media