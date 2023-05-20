The Los Angeles Dodgers placed ace left-hander Julio Urias on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain on Saturday
Urias becomes the fourth Dodgers' starting pitcher on the IL
In a corresponding move, the club recalled Wander Suero from Triple-A Albuquerque.
Urias, 26, is 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts this season.
Suero, 31, has a 5.79 ERA without a decision in three games with the Dodgers this season
--Field Level Media