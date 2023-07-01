Dodgers reinstate LHP Julio Urias from IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated left-handed pitcher Julio Urias off the 15-day injured list on Saturday, in advance of an expected start hours later against the Kansas City Royals

In a corresponding move, the team optioned left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Urias, 26, had been rehabbing from a left hamstring strain sustained May 18 against the St. Louis Cardinals. The injury caused him to miss 36 games.

The lefty opened the year with three solid outings and three wins from March 30 through April 10, but has had a down season with a 5-4 record and a 4.39 ERA over 10 appearances.

Advertisement Advertisement

Urias had previously led the majors in wins (20) and winning percentage (.870) in 2021 and ERA (2.16) in 2022. He went 37-10 over the past two seasons.

An eight-year pro, Urias has a 54-21 career record and 2.95 ERA with 646 strikeouts in 147 games (111 starts).

Advertisement

Bruihl, 24, is 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 16 appearances with Los Angeles this season. He is 2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 61 appearances over three seasons with the Dodgers

--Field Level Media