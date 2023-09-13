MLB

Dodgers reinstate RHP Joe Kelly (forearm) from IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-hander Joe Kelly from the 15-day injured list before Wednesday's game against the visiting San Diego Padres.

Watch
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
9 hours ago
Will LeBron's Team USA win gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Kelly has been on the IL with right forearm inflammation. He last pitched for the Dodgers on Aug. 9.

Advertisement

Right-hander Kyle Hurt was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

Kelly is 1-0 with seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 scoreless innings over four appearances with Los Angeles since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline. Overall, he is 2-5 with a 4.41 ERA in 35 appearances with the White Sox and Dodgers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This is Kelly's second stint with the Dodgers. He also was with Los Angeles from 2019-21. Overall, Kelly is 53-37 with a 3.96 ERA in 443 appearances (81 starts) over 12 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Boston Red Sox (2014-18), White Sox (2022-23) and Dodgers.

Hurt, 25, made his big league debut on Tuesday and struck out three in two scoreless innings. He is the Dodgers' No. 12-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Hurt has struck out 145 in 88 1/3 innings this season between Double-A Tulsa and Oklahoma City. He is 4-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 25 appearances (16 starts).

—Field Level Media