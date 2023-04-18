Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin (ankle) nears return from IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Oct 14, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) throws a pitch in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during game three of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park.
Oct 14, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) throws a pitch in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during game three of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park.
Image: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who has been on the injured list since the start of the season with a left ankle sprain, will pitch in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday

Watch
Cup predictions for Manchester United | Toheeb Jimoh
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Stop dunking! Giannis' injury could've been prevented | Andy Reacts
Yesterday
How Joshua Malina landed his role on Sports Night | (Being friends with Aaron Sorkin didn't hurt)
Yesterday

Gonsolin, 28, was injured early in spring training when he rolled his ankle while walking off the infield following a fielding drill.

Advertisement

An All-Star for the first time last season, Gonsolin went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 24 starts. He did not pitch in September because of a right forearm strain but returned to pitch in one regular-season game and one playoff game.

In parts of four seasons with the Dodgers, Gonsolin is 26-6 with a 2.51 ERA in 59 appearances (51 starts)

Top Image
Tout Image
Over 70% off
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - Down from Over $700 to $147

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - Down from Over $700 to $147

3-in-1 mopping robot vacuum
This self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop can handle hardwood and carpets alike and even pair with Google Assistant or Alexa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Right-hander Ryan Pepiot was expected to take over Gonsolin's spot in the rotation, but he also hasn't pitched this season because of an oblique injury and the Dodgers revealed he has not yet started a throwing program

--Field Level Media