Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin (ankle) nears return from IL

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who has been on the injured list since the start of the season with a left ankle sprain, will pitch in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday

Gonsolin, 28, was injured early in spring training when he rolled his ankle while walking off the infield following a fielding drill.

An All-Star for the first time last season, Gonsolin went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 24 starts. He did not pitch in September because of a right forearm strain but returned to pitch in one regular-season game and one playoff game.

In parts of four seasons with the Dodgers, Gonsolin is 26-6 with a 2.51 ERA in 59 appearances (51 starts)

Right-hander Ryan Pepiot was expected to take over Gonsolin's spot in the rotation, but he also hasn't pitched this season because of an oblique injury and the Dodgers revealed he has not yet started a throwing program

--Field Level Media