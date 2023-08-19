Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin likely headed to IL

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin appears to be headed to the 15-day injured list after Friday night's ugly performance.

Manger Dave Roberts told reporters that Gonsolin has been dealing with an unspecified "arm issue" for at least a month.

Gonsolin, 29, allowed five home runs in Friday's 11-3 loss to the Miami Marlins, snapping the Dodgers' 11-game winning streak. He surrendered 10 earned runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Gonsolin said afterward that he has been dealing with an elbow problem. "I can't explain it right now," he said. "I don't know what it is exactly, so I try not to."

An All-Star in 2022, Gonsolin fell to 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA through 20 starts this season. He has struck out 82 batters, walked 40 and allowed 19 homers in 103 innings.

He owns a 34-11 career record with a 3.19 ERA in 79 games (71 starts) since making his debut with the Dodgers in 2019.

—Field Level Media