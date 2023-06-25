Dodgers send LHP Julio Urias on rehab assignment

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias was sent on a rehab assignment to Single-A Rancho Cucamonga to pitch in a California League game Sunday

Urias, the 2022 National League ERA champion, has not pitched since May 17 as he recovers from a left hamstring strain. He was being lined up for a return during a June 9-11 series at Philadelphia before experiencing a setback.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old was 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts for the Dodgers this season. His 2.16 ERA last season was the best mark in the NL and second in all of baseball behind Justin Verlander, who had a 1.75 mark with the Houston Astros

In eight seasons, Urias is 54-21 with a 2.95 ERA in 147 appearances (111 starts) and was the only MLB pitcher with 20 wins during the 2021 season. He finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2022.

Advertisement Advertisement

Because of injuries, the Dodgers have been operating with a four-man rotation of late, while using bullpen games for the fifth spot. Two of those starters - Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan - made their major league debuts within the last five weeks. The Los Angeles rotation also has been without Dustin May (forearm) and Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgery)

The Dodgers have not specified how many rehab appearances Urias will need before he returns to the major league rotation

Advertisement

--Field Level Media