Dodgers sign 2B Kolten Wong to minor league deal

After making a number of effective but unheralded moves at the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made another addition Friday when they signed infielder Kolten Wong to a minor league deal.

Among the Dodgers' previous moves were acquiring versatile defenders like Enrique Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox and Amed Rosario from the Cleveland Guardians. Wong is primarily a second baseman but does have some outfield experience.

Wong, 32, was in the midst of his worst season since establishing himself with the St. Louis Cardinals earlier in his career. He was batting. 165 with a .241 on-base percentage in 67 games with the Seattle Mariners before he was released on Aug. 3.

The former first-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2011 is a career .256 hitter with 84 home runs and 397 RBIs in 1,169 games with the Cardinals (2013-20), Milwaukee Brewers (2021-22) and Mariners.

Wong is expected to join Triple-A Oklahoma City and be at the ready if the Dodgers need middle infield help. Without a set second baseman, the Dodgers have used outfielder Mookie Betts at the position in 40 games this season.

