Dodgers slug three HRs in 4-1 win over Rockies

Will Smith, James Outman and Amed Rosario homered, Tony Gonsolin rebounded after his first pitch of the game was hit out of the park, and the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 4-1 victory Saturday over the visiting Colorado Rockies

Enrique Hernandez had two hits, reached base three times and scored a run as the Dodgers increased their winning streak to seven games while winning 11 of their last 12

Gonsolin (8-4) settled in to give up one run on three hits over six innings, with no walks and six strikeouts

Ezequiel Tovar hit a leadoff home run for the Rockies, who have scored a combined three runs in the first three games of the series and will try to avoid a four-game sweep on Sunday

Rockies right-hander Peter Lambert (2-4) gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings, with one walk and four strikeouts. He entered the start having allowed nine combined runs over his last two outings

Tovar deposited Gonsolin's first-pitch fastball over the wall in center for his 12th home run of the season and second in the last six games. He became the fourth Rockies rookie ever to hit a first-pitch homer

The lead was short-lived. The Dodgers got even three batters into the bottom of the first when Smith hit a home run to left-center field, his 15th of the season and just his second in his last 26 games

The Dodgers jumped in front 3-1 in the second inning after Hernandez doubled with one out and Outman hit a two-run home run to right, the 14th of his rookie season

Hernandez is 16-for-50 (.320) in 15 games with the Dodgers since he was acquired from the Boston Red Sox just before the trade deadline

Rosario gave Los Angeles a 4-1 lead with a home run that bounced off the top of the left-field wall in the seventh inning. It was his sixth of the season and his third in 13 games after also joining the Dodgers at the trade deadline

--Field Level Medi