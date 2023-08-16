Dodgers top Brewers, push winning streak to 9 games

J.D. Martinez had a go-ahead RBI double in a five-run sixth inning, Enrique Hernandez added a two-run single and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their season-best winning streak to nine games with a 6-2 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Rookie right-hander Bobby Miller gave up one run on one hit over six innings and recorded 18 consecutive outs to close his outing as the National League West-leading Dodgers won for the 13th time in their last 14 games.

Advertisement

Los Angeles left-hander Ryan Yarbrough gave up one run over the final three innings to earn his first career save.

Carlos Santana hit a home run for the Brewers, while right-hander Adrian Houser gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Houser (4-4) opened his outing by giving up one hit through the first four innings.

Advertisement Advertisement

The NL Central-leading Brewers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Milwaukee opened the game against Miller (7-2) with a Christian Yelich single and a walk by William Contreras. A Santana flyout moved Yelich to third, and Yelich scored on a fielder's choice from Sal Frelick. That marked the start of Miller's run of 18 consecutive outs.

Advertisement

The Dodgers finally got their offense going in the fifth inning when David Peralta led off with a single, went to third on a double by Jason Heyward and scored on a groundout by Miguel Rojas for a 1-1 tie.

Los Angeles took the lead in the sixth, grabbing a 2-1 advantage on the RBI double from Martinez, who was playing in his first game since Aug. 6 after dealing with groin/hamstring tightness.

Advertisement

Hernandez made it 4-1 in the sixth with his two-run single, and Rojas and Mookie Betts each added an RBI in the inning. Hernandez, who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline, has 10 RBIs in 17 games since returning to his former club.

Santana gave the Brewers a run in the seventh inning with a 442-foot home run to left. It was his 16th homer of the season and his fourth in 15 games since joining Milwaukee at the trade deadline.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media