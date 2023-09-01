Dolphins continue chase in AFC East

Miami Dolphins

2022 record: 9-8, second AFC East

Playoff picture: The Dolphins reached the playoffs for the first time in six years last season.

Biggest Week 1 question: Miami is mandating pristine protection for QB Tua Tagovailoa after he sustained two concussions a year ago. With Tagovailoa on the field, the Dolphins wield one of the most high-octane offenses in the NFL. Without him, as in the wild-card playoff loss last season, they don't even come close to reaching their full potential.

What's new: Perhaps the biggest addition in the mind of head coach Mike McDaniel was not a player, but veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Dolphins are paying Fangio as if he's a second head coach to bring his proven scheme to a team with solid personnel. Miami traded for veteran CB Jalen Ramsey, who unfortunately is expected to spend the season on injured reserve due to a knee injury. The Dolphins also reeled in a respectable backup QB in Mike White, who was the odd man out with the Jets. Should Tagovailoa go down, White could be a serviceable option under center. Miami also improved the front seven with the acquisition of LB David Long, who had 86 tackles and a pair of picks with the Titans in 2022.

They're gone: The Dolphins saw their defense get dismantled with the departures of CB Byron Jones, S Eric Rowe and LBs Elandon Roberts and Melvin Ingram. Those aren't small losses, and it doesn't help that offensive players that provided solid depth like QB Teddy Bridgewater and TE Mike Gesicki are gone now, too.

On the money: Miami doesn't need to see its defense disintegrate any more than it already has, but the team couldn't agree to terms on a contract extension with DT Christian Wilkins. If the Dolphins don't want to see him become a free agent after this season, they'll need to franchise-tag Wilkins, who had 98 tackles and 3.5 sacks while starting all 17 games last season.

Get to know: Third-round pick Devon Achane rushed for 2,376 yards and 21 TDs in three seasons at Texas A&M, but he could be held back by Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., who sit above him on the depth chart.

Miami was just one of eight teams to rush for under 100 yards per game last season, so perhaps filtering Achane into the mix could revive the backfield.

Vegas says: FanDuel set the 2023 win total for the Dolphins at 9.5. Miami has gone over that mark just twice in the last 14 seasons.

—Field Level Media