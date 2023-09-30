Dolphins elevate WR Robbie Chosen from practice squad

The Miami Dolphins moved veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster for the second straight week Saturday.

With star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle out last Sunday due to a concussion, Chosen made just one catch in the Dolphins' 70-20 win over the visiting Denver Broncos, but it was a 68-yard touchdown.

Waddle will return for Sunday's road game against the Buffalo Bills (2-1), but the Dolphins (3-0) placed wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder) on injured reserve Friday, opening up a spot for Chosen.

"Last week gave him an unbelievable opportunity," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday about Chosen. "We had specifically Jaylen [Waddle] down, and he had been training within the offense so well. ... The speed is something that you have to account for and makes it a little more difficult for defenses to just hone-in on Tyreek [Hill], especially when Jaylen's not out there.

"Having said that, the reason why he's on the team, and the reason why he was able to make the play — the big play that he made, but then a ton of plays actually in the run game that he made during the week — is because how he's taken all of this football acumen, all of his playmaking ability, and he's really immersed himself within the offense."

Linebackers Cameron Goode and Chase Winovich were also elevated from Miami's practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game.

—Field Level Media