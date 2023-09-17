Dolphins hang on to send Pats to first 0-2 start since 2001

Raheem Mostert rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and the Miami Dolphins held on for a 24-17 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday night in Foxborough, Mass.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 21 of 30 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Tyreek Hill was limited to 40 receiving yards but had the lone touchdown catch for Miami (2-0).

Mac Jones completed 31 of 42 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception for New England (0-2). The Patriots have lost their first two games of the season for the first time since 2001.

New England pulled within 17-10 with 11:21 to go in the fourth quarter. Jones rolled right and found Hunter Henry, who caught a 6-yard pass for his second touchdown in as many weeks.

Miami responded with a touchdown to increase its lead to 24-10 with 8:45 remaining. Tagovailoa took the snap out of the shotgun formation and quickly handed the ball to Mostert, who found daylight and sprinted 43 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

Once again, the Patriots tried to claw back. Rhamondre Stevenson punched in a 2-yard rushing touchdown up the middle with 5:25 remaining to finish a nine-play, 75-yard drive.

The Patriots' final drive stalled at the Dolphins 30-yard line after a wild play in which Mike Gesicki caught a pass and tossed a lateral to offensive lineman Cole Strange. The 310-pound Strange tried to muscle past the first-down marker, but officials ruled that he was down just shy of the line to gain after a replay review.

The Dolphins opened the scoring with three minutes left in the first quarter on a 23-yard field goal by Jason Sanders.

Miami made it 10-0 with 9:39 to go in the second quarter. Mostert cut toward his left and outraced a Patriots defender for an 8-yard score.

New England got on the scoreboard with a 49-yard field goal by Chad Ryland with 1:49 remaining in the first half.

Miami answered with 11 seconds to go before the break to increase its lead to 17-3. Tagovailoa zipped a pass to Hill, who caught it in stride just across the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown.

—Field Level Media