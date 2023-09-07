Dolphins LT Terron Armstead could miss Week 1

Kendall Lamm would line up across from Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa if the Miami Dolphins were taking the field on Thursday.

Starting left tackle Terron Armstead missed practice for the second day in a row and there's growing concern over his availability for Sunday's season-opening visit to the Chargers.

On the injury report with ankle, knee and back ailments, Armstead managed to play in regular-season games in 2022 without making it through a practice during the week.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said he'd be "a fool" to count Armstead out against Chargers pass rushers Bosa and Khalil Mack. Bosa had 2.5 sacks in five games last season and Mack led the team with 8.0 sacks.

Given the charge to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (21 sacks, two documented head injuries last season), not having the anchor at left tackle would be worrisome.

Armstead, 32, had offseason knee surgery and the four-time Pro Bowler injured his ankle in practice on Aug. 17.

Isaiah Wynn is a candidate to start at left guard this week but previously played left tackle with the Patriots.

McDaniel said he saw positive signs from veteran backup Lamm, who has 29 starts in 87 career games. The 31-year-old in his ninth season has played for the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Miami.

—Field Level Media