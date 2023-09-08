NFL

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead won’t play in Week 1 vs. Chargers

By
Field Level Media
Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead before playing against the Buffalo Bills in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium.
Image: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins won't have starting left tackle Terron Armstead for their season opener Sunday against the host Los Angeles Chargers.

Listed on the injury report with back, ankle and knee issues, Armstead missed practice all week and was ruled out for the game on Friday afternoon.

Armstead was carted off the practice field with a right leg injury on Aug. 17. Now the Dolphins will start backup Kendall Lamm at left tackle, opposite star Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa.

Armstead is entering his second season in Miami after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Armstead was a Pro Bowler four of the past five years and started 13 games for the Dolphins in 2022.

Miami also ruled out defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee). Cornerback Justin Bethel (knee) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) are questionable.

The Chargers said that linebackers Daiyan Henley and Chris Rumph II, both dealing with hamstring injuries, are doubtful for the game.

—Field Level Media