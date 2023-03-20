Dolphins pick up Tua Tagovailoa’s 5th-year option

The Miami Dolphins exercised quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option Monday.

He's now signed through the 2024 season. The option covering next season is worth $23.2 million.

Tagovailoa's 2022 season ended on Christmas Eve after his second documented concussion of the season. He was also out Sept. 30-Oct. 22 following a head injury at Cincinnati that caused the NFL to revise the league concussion protocol.

Miami used the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft to select Tagovailoa.

The deadline for fifth-year team options is May 1, one week after the 2023 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa turned 25 on March 2, and he came into the 2020 NFL Draft with questions about durability because of hip and ankle surgeries during his three seasons at Alabama.

In 2022, his first season with McDaniel, Tagovailoa posted career bests in nearly every category and was 8-5 as a starter. He had 3,548 passing yards, averaged 13.7 yards per completion with 25 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a passer rating of 105.5.

