Dolphins pour it on with 70-20 rout over Broncos

De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert had career days with four touchdowns each and Tua Tagovailoa completed his first 17 pass attempts as the Miami Dolphins crushed the Denver Broncos 70-20 on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami (3-0) put together its highest-scoring performance in franchise history while also coming within two points of matching the NFL record. Washington scored 72 points in a 1966 game.

Achane rushed for two touchdowns and caught two more as Miami racked up 726 yards of total offense. Achane rushed for 203 yards on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, three of Mostert's scores came on the ground. He had 82 yards on 13 touches to go along with seven receptions for 60 yards.

Tagovailoa was one completion away from matching the franchise record of 18 straight to open a game, set by Ryan Tannehill in 2015. Tagovailoa went on to throw for 309 yards and four TDs on 23-of-26 passing.

Tyreek Hill hauled in nine catches for 157 yards and a TD for the Dolphins, who forced three turnovers.

Russell Wilson completed 23 of 38 passes for 306 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Denver, which is off to an 0-3 start for the second time since 2020.

Courtland Sutton led the Broncos with eight catches for 91 yards and a score.

Mostert silenced any chance of a Denver comeback when he scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, one on a 19-yard reception. Achane had a 10-yard TD catch with 14:55 left in the fourth.

But Miami wasn't done.

Backup quarterback Mike White found Chosen Anderson for a 68-yard scoring strike with 9:05 to go, but Marvin Mims Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards to make it a 43-point game.

Forty-nine seconds later, Achane scored on the ground from 67 yards out.

Mostert and Achane each had a pair of touchdowns in the first half to help send Miami into the break with a commanding 35-13 lead.

Wilson's 12-yard TD pass to Sutton and a pair of Wil Lutz field goals accounted for the Broncos' first-half scoring.

—Field Level Media