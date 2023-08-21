NFL

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (shoulder) week to week

Jun 6, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA: Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) catches the football during mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane is week-to-week with a shoulder injury.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Achane avoided a severe injury when a defensive lineman fell on him during Saturday's 28-3 preseason win at Houston.

Achane, 21, was a third-round pick out of Texas A&M. He has rushed for 52 yards on 15 carries and added 41 yards on four catches in two preseason games.

McDaniel also announced that backup quarterback Mike White is in concussion protocol and will not be active for Saturday's preseason finale at Jacksonville.

White, 28, posted a 2-5 record for the New York Jets in games he started between 2021 and 2022, completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 2,145 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

