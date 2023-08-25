Dolphins sign DT Jamal Woods

Defensive tackle Jamal Woods signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins on Friday.
Watch
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Share
Terms were not disclosed, but KPRC2 reported Woods inked a two-year deal on the heels of a successful workout with the team.
Advertisement
Woods, 24, was signed by Indianapolis on May 8 as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. He was waived by the Colts on Aug. 1.
Woods recorded 78 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 49 career games with the Fighting Illini.
Advertisement
Advertisement
—Field Level Media