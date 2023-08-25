NFL

Dolphins sign DT Jamal Woods

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Jamal Woods (69) dances on the sidelines on Saturday, July 29, 2023, during Colts Training Back Together Weekend at Grand Park in Westfield.
Defensive tackle Jamal Woods signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

Terms were not disclosed, but KPRC2 reported Woods inked a two-year deal on the heels of a successful workout with the team.

Woods, 24, was signed by Indianapolis on May 8 as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. He was waived by the Colts on Aug. 1.

Woods recorded 78 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 49 career games with the Fighting Illini.

—Field Level Media