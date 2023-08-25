Dolphins sign DT Jamal Woods

Defensive tackle Jamal Woods signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

Terms were not disclosed, but KPRC2 reported Woods inked a two-year deal on the heels of a successful workout with the team.

Woods, 24, was signed by Indianapolis on May 8 as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. He was waived by the Colts on Aug. 1.

Woods recorded 78 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 49 career games with the Fighting Illini.

