Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Dolphins sign second-round CB Cam Smith

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (DB29) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (DB29) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Cam Smith signed a four-year rookie deal with the Miami Dolphins, who have all four of their 2023 draft picks under contract three weeks before the start of training camp

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

Smith was a second-round selection and is part of a deep group of cornerbacks behind Xavien Howard and newly acquired Jalen Ramsey.

Advertisement

Smith, 22, is expected to compete with Nik Needham for the third cornerback role in new coordinator Vic Fangio's defense.

Fangio reached out to Smith before the draft to encourage him to be ready to contribute and to offer tips on not using his hands to cover receivers. Smith was penalized 10 times last season at South Carolina.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Needham is recovering from a torn Achilles and signed a one-year, $2 million contract for 2023.

--Field Level Media