Dolphins sign second-round CB Cam Smith

Cornerback Cam Smith signed a four-year rookie deal with the Miami Dolphins, who have all four of their 2023 draft picks under contract three weeks before the start of training camp

Smith was a second-round selection and is part of a deep group of cornerbacks behind Xavien Howard and newly acquired Jalen Ramsey.

Advertisement

Smith, 22, is expected to compete with Nik Needham for the third cornerback role in new coordinator Vic Fangio's defense.

Fangio reached out to Smith before the draft to encourage him to be ready to contribute and to offer tips on not using his hands to cover receivers. Smith was penalized 10 times last season at South Carolina.

Advertisement Advertisement

Needham is recovering from a torn Achilles and signed a one-year, $2 million contract for 2023.

--Field Level Media