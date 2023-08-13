Dolphins sign WR Keke Coutee, DB Jamal Perry

The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Keke Coutee and defensive back Jamal Perry on Sunday

In corresponding moves, the team waived cornerback Mark Gilbert and wide receiver Freddie Swain

The New Orleans Saints released Coutee, 26, on Friday, so he wasn't out of work long

A fourth-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft, Coutee has played in 33 games (10 starts) with 85 catches for 966 yards and four touchdowns. He has added five carries for 14 yards and a touchdown, as well as 24 punt returns for 200 yards and five kickoff returns for 97 yards in his career with Houston (2018-20) and the Indianapolis Colts (2021-22)

Perry, 28, played in 31 games (seven starts) with the Dolphins from 2019-21 and spent part of last season on the practice squad. He has 86 tackles, one interception and two passes defensed in his career

The Dolphins signed Gilbert, 26, on Aug. 4. He has played in eight career games, all with Detroit in 2021, and most recently was with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL

Swain, 25, signed with the Dolphins on March 15. A sixth-round draft pick by the Seahawks in 2020, Swain spent two seasons in Seattle before splitting the 2022 campaign between the Dolphins and Denver Broncos. In 37 career games (10 starts), he has 42 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns

