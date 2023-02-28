Dolphins weighing variables with Tua Tagovailoa's contract option

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Decision day for the fifth-year option facing teams with 2020 first-round picks are due in two months, and Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows there are many variables to consider in the case of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa's 2022 season ended on Christmas Eve after his second documented concussion of the season. He was also out Sept. 30-Oct. 22 following a head injury at Cincinnati that caused the NFL to revise the league concussion protocol.

Miami used the fifth pick in the 2020 draft to select Tagovailoa. The fifth-year option for Tagovailoa is worth $23.2 million.

"You know like any other player you factor in every variable," McDaniel said on Tuesday. "I think one thing that when you're talking about those type of decisions, I think it's important to recognize that we have a congruence of interest by the Dolphins and the player Tua, both parties really want him to play at a very high level for the Miami Dolphins."

Miami has until May 1, one week after the 2023 NFL Draft, to exercise the option for 2024. Tagovailoa turns 25 on March 2, and came into the 2020 NFL Draft with questions about durability because of hip and ankle surgeries during his three seasons at Alabama.

In 2022, his first season with McDaniel, Tagovailoa posted career bests in nearly every category and was 8-5 as a starter. He had 3,548 passing yards, averaged 13.7 yards per completion with 25 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a passer rating of 105.5.

Tagovailoa said he's taking martial arts classes with the goal of learning how to absorb a fall with his body. He entered the NFL with a known injury history at Alabama, including hip and ankle surgeries.

"You factor in everything as best you can," McDaniel said. "But you know that's a part of this game that we're all involved in, there are some unknowns and ... you make the best decision for the organization."

