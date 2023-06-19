Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his player option for 2023-24, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN and The Athletic on Monday

The 33-year-old veteran is turning down a $27.6 million salary to enter free agency after winning four NBA titles in 11 seasons with the Warriors

Advertisement

"We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Paul told ESPN.

The four-time All-Star averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds in 73 games (all starts) with Golden State in 2022-23.

Advertisement Advertisement

Green has career averages of 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 758 games (608 starts) since the Warriors drafted him in the second round out of Michigan State in 2012. He was voted the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17

Along with All-Star teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and head coach Steve Kerr, Green won NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Advertisement

The Warriors were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs this season. The NBA suspended Green for one game in the first-round series against Sacramento after he stomped on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis

Announcing that suspension, the NBA said Green's history as a repeat offender contributed to the suspension. His history of transgressions includes 162 career technical fouls, 17 ejections and now four suspensions.

Advertisement

During the preseason in October, the Warriors fined Green an undisclosed amount for punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice

--Field Level Media