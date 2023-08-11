Drew Lock rallies Seahawks past Vikings

Second-team quarterback Drew Lock threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns as the host Seattle Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-13 in the exhibition opener for both teams Thursday night

With both teams playing mostly second-unit players, Lock rallied the Seahawks from a 10-0 deficit. He completed 17 of 24 passes and also threw an interception off a tipped ball

Advertisement

Nick Mullens staked the Vikings to a 10-0 lead. He led them 71 yards to a 26-yard field goal by Greg Joseph and 80 yards to a touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Mullens to Nick Muse. Mullens finished 14 of 20 for 139 yards

Lock threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston Jr. to make the score 10-7 with 4:16 left in the first half. Jason Myers tied the game at 10 early in the second half, kicking a 35-yard field goal

Advertisement Advertisement

After Joseph gave the Vikings the lead again with a 54-yard field goal, Lock put Seattle ahead to stay with a 19-yard scoring pass to Jake Bobo at the end of the third quarter. Bobo, an undrafted rookie out of UCLA, led the Seahawks with three catches for 55 yards

The Hawks also got a late touchdown when Holton Ahlers hit Matt Landers from 30 yards

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi