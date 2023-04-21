Drew Smyly, Cubs have near-perfect day to beat Dodgers 13-0

Drew Smyly took a perfect game into the eighth, allowed one hit and struck out 10 over 7 2/3 innings while Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom clubbed three-run homers during a seven-run fifth as the Chicago Cubs routed the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 on Friday

Smyly (2-1), who also beat the Dodgers on Sunday in Los Angeles, fanned six straight at one point. The only baserunner he allowed in 24 batters faced came when David Peralta reached on a broken-bat infield single, which barely made it halfway down the third-base line, to open the eighth

That was the only hit for the Dodgers, who managed three baserunners all day

Hoerner had four hits with four RBIs, and Trey Mancini homered for one of his three hits and three RBIs for Chicago.

Ex-Dodger Cody Bellinger also went deep for the Cubs, who, according to Marquee Sports Network, tied a franchise record by scoring at least 10 runs in six of their first 19 games. After managing six hits during Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers, Chicago recorded 17 to win for the 11th time in 15 games

Los Angeles starter Julio Urias (3-2) allowed five runs, seven hits (including two homers) and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. Seven of Urias' 10 earned runs allowed this season have come against Chicago.

The Cubs opened the scoring in the first on Seiya Suzuki's two-run double. After Urias threw 31 pitches in the first, Chicago added on in the second with Hoerner's RBI single

Bellinger made it 4-0 in the third when he homered off Urias for the second time in less than a week. Mancini immediately followed by going deep to left field against Urias.

With Jake Reed pitching and two on in the Cubs' fifth, Wisdom pulled the ball well over the left-field wall for his ninth homer. Bellinger followed with a double and scored on Mancini's single to make it 9-0. Hoerner belted Chicago's second three-run homer in the fifth, this one off Andre Jackson

Mancini added an RBI single in the sixth.

--Field Level Media