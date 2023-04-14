Ducks part ways with head coach Dallas Eakins

The Anaheim Ducks parted ways with head coach Dallas Eakins on Friday

Eakins' contract expired at the end of this season, which saw the Ducks finish with the worst record in the NHL after losing their last 13 games

"This was a very difficult decision, one that comes after careful and considerable deliberation," general manager Pat Verbeek said. "At the end of the day, I simply feel that a fresh perspective and new voice will be beneficial for the team. Dallas has handled himself with class and character through a difficult season, and we wish him the best in the future."

The Ducks missed the playoffs in all four seasons of Eakins' tenure (100-147-44). By finishing last this season, they guaranteed themselves top odds in the draft lottery on May 8

"We thank Dallas for his eight years with the organization as head coach of both the Ducks and Gulls," said Ducks owner Henry Samueli. "Susan and I are especially proud of his commitment to the community in both Anaheim and San Diego, which included countless charitable initiatives. We know Dallas will succeed in his future endeavors, as character people often do.

Eakins, 56, was named Ducks coach in 2019 after four seasons coaching their AHL affiliate in San Diego

He previously coached the Edmonton Oilers, who fired him midway through his second season after the club didn't reach the postseason.

Before Edmonton, Eakins guided the AHL's Toronto Marlies for four seasons, leading them to the Calder Cup final in 2012.

--Field Level Media