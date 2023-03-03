Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Ducks send D John Klingberg to Wild

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg (3) controls the puck in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
Jan 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg (3) controls the puck in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
Image: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild acquired defenseman John Klingberg from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline Friday in exchange for defenseman Andrej Sustr, the rights to forward Nikita Nesterenko and a fourth-round draft pick in 2025.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Nikola Jokić is your 2023 NBA MVP... right?
7 hours ago
Five most terrible moments of the week
Wednesday 4:53PM

Klingberg, 30, was playing his first season in Anaheim on a one-year, $7 million contract. The Ducks will retain 50 percent of his salary as part of the agreement.

In 50 games for Anaheim, Klingberg tallied eight goals and 16 assists. He spent his first eight NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars and has career totals of 374 points (71 goals, 303 assists) across 552 games between the two teams.

Advertisement

Sustr, 32, is an NHL veteran but had not appeared in a game this season for the Wild, spending the season at AHL Iowa. This will mark the start of Sustr's third stint with the Ducks, who selected him off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning in March 2022 and also had him play five games during the 2018-19 campaign.

Sustr has 69 points (11 goals, 58 assists) across 361 career games between the Lightning and Ducks.

G/O Media may get a commission
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
5% off
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Bestseller
The Barista Express grinds, foams milk, and produces the silkiest espresso at the perfect temperature.

Advertisement

Nesterenko has not yet played at the NHL level.

Earlier Friday, the Wild also acquired forward Oskar Sundqvist from the Detroit Red Wings and dealt forward Jordan Greenway to the Buffalo Sabres.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

HockeyNHL