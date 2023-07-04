Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Ducks sign D Robert Hagg to 1-year contract

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Robert Hagg (38) is checked by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun (61) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Mar 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Robert Hagg (38) is checked by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun (61) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract through the 2023-24 season

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Ducks for Hagg, who played on a one-year, $800,000 contract last season with the Detroit Red Wings

Advertisement

Hagg, 28, recorded seven points (two goals, five assists) in 38 games with Detroit.

He has totaled 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) and 204 penalty minutes in 338 career games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Red Wings. He was selected by the Flyers in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media