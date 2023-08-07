Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Ducks sign G Alex Stalock to one-year contract

By
Field Level Media
Apr 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) cannot stop a goal by Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson (90) during the third period at the United Center.
Image: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks signed veteran goaltender Alex Stalock to a one-year contract on Monday

Terms were not disclosed but The Athletic reported the 11-year NHL veteran will earn $800,000 in 2023-24

Stalock, 36, was 9-15-2 with two shutouts, a 3.01 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage with the Chicago Blackhawks last season

He is 70-65-20 with 11 shutouts, a 2.70 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 179 games (148 starts) with the San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild and Blackhawks

--Field Level Medi