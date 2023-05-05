Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Duke F Dariq Whitehead to have second foot surgery

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dariq Whitehead (0) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Amway Center.
Mar 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dariq Whitehead (0) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Amway Center.
Image: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Duke forward Dariq Whitehead, a projected first-round pick in next month's NBA draft, will have a second surgical procedure on his right foot.

Watch
Black Quarterbacks = Big NFL Ratings | The SEO Show
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Jordan Poole ruins Golden State Warriors comeback and… we’re being too hard on him | Keep it a Buck(et)
Yesterday
Which NFL rookie wide receiver should you draft? | Fantasy Football
Wednesday 3:45PM

His representatives at Excel Sports Management confirmed the news Friday with ESPN and said he is expected to be fully recovered by the start of the NBA regular season.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-7 Whitehead averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 20.6 minutes in 28 games (seven starts) during his freshman season with the Blue Devils in 2022-23. He shot 42.9 percent from 3-point distance.

Whitehead had surgery on the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot in August. Specialists recently determined he needs a follow-up operation to properly repair the injury, per his agents.

Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today
greenworks
Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today

Gas-like performance at the touch of a button
With up to 60 minutes of run-time and an included 30 minute rapid charger, your mower will always be at the ready.

Advertisement

Whitehead, 18, was a McDonald's All-American and No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, per the 247Sports composite.

--Field Level Media