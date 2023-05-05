Duke F Dariq Whitehead to have second foot surgery

Duke forward Dariq Whitehead, a projected first-round pick in next month's NBA draft, will have a second surgical procedure on his right foot.

His representatives at Excel Sports Management confirmed the news Friday with ESPN and said he is expected to be fully recovered by the start of the NBA regular season.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-7 Whitehead averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 20.6 minutes in 28 games (seven starts) during his freshman season with the Blue Devils in 2022-23. He shot 42.9 percent from 3-point distance.

Whitehead had surgery on the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot in August. Specialists recently determined he needs a follow-up operation to properly repair the injury, per his agents.

greenworks Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today Gas-like performance at the touch of a button

With up to 60 minutes of run-time and an included 30 minute rapid charger, your mower will always be at the ready. Buy for 25% off at Amazon Advertisement

Whitehead, 18, was a McDonald's All-American and No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, per the 247Sports composite.

--Field Level Media