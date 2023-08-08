Eagles activate WR Devon Allen from non-FB injury list

The Philadelphia Eagles activated wide receiver Devon Allen from the non-football injury list on Tuesday

He had been rehabbing a calf injury sustained while competing in the 110-meter hurdles at last month's USA Track & Field championships in Eugene, Ore

Allen, 28, is a two-time Olympian and three-time U.S. national champion in the event. He originally signed with the Eagles in 2022 but has yet to appear in an NFL game

The Eagles also signed wide receiver Johnny King and released offensive tackles Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid

Philadelphia opens the preseason on the road Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens

