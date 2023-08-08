Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Eagles activate WR Devon Allen from non-FB injury list

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 29, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen (39) during training camp at NovaCare Complex.
Jul 29, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen (39) during training camp at NovaCare Complex.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles activated wide receiver Devon Allen from the non-football injury list on Tuesday

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

He had been rehabbing a calf injury sustained while competing in the 110-meter hurdles at last month's USA Track & Field championships in Eugene, Ore

Advertisement

Allen, 28, is a two-time Olympian and three-time U.S. national champion in the event. He originally signed with the Eagles in 2022 but has yet to appear in an NFL game

The Eagles also signed wide receiver Johnny King and released offensive tackles Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid

Advertisement
Advertisement

Philadelphia opens the preseason on the road Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens

--Field Level Medi