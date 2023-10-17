Eagles add veteran WR Julio Jones

Wide receiver Julio Jones is making a comeback with the Philadelphia Eagles and could start his 13th NFL season this Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins.

The Eagles signed Jones to the practice squad Tuesday at the suggestion of former Tennessee Titans teammate A.J. Brown. Brown also pushed for the Titans to acquire Jones from the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

Advertisement

Signing veterans and immediately putting them into action isn't new for the Eagles (5-1), who signed cornerback Bradley Roby and played him 25 snaps in a win over the Los Angeles Rams a few days later.

Advertisement

Jones, 34, has a few days to get ready for Miami (5-1). He last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appearing in 10 games in 2022 with 24 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Brown leads the Eagles with 42 receptions in six games this season and No. 2 wideout DeVonta Smith has 28 grabs.

Jones was voted to the Pro Bowl seven times, led the NFL in receptions once and receiving yards twice, and is the Falcons' all-time leader in receptions.

Advertisement

Injuries contributed to slowing him down in 2020 before Atlanta entered a dramatic rebuild. The Falcons drafted Jones sixth overall in 2011 out of Alabama.

In 155 career games, Jones has 903 catches for 13,629 yards and 63 touchdowns. He had 100-plus receiving yards in 59 games.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media