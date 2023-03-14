Eagles C Jason Kelce agrees to one-year contract

All-Pro center Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Eagles, however ESPN reported it was worth $14.25 million.

The move comes one day after the 35-year-old Kelce announced that he was returning for his 13th NFL season in 2023.

Advertisement

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season," Kelce posted Monday on Twitter. "After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain't (expletive) done yet!"

Kelce has spent his entire career with the Eagles, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2011.

The five-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection has started 176 games in the regular season and 11 games in the postseason, including a win in Super Bowl LII and a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and his brother, Travis Kelce, in Super Bowl LVII last month.

--Field Level Media