Eagles CB Darius Slay, DT Jalen Carter iffy for Sunday

Aug 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) looks on during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Philadelphia Eagles could be without two key defensive starters Sunday against the host New York Jets.

Cornerback Darius Slay is dealing with a knee injury and rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter reportedly sprained an ankle during practice this week.

"If he does have to miss this week, we don't anticipate it being a long-term thing," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said about Slay on Friday.

ESPN reported the injury to Carter, adding that the first-round pick's status for Sunday's contest is "in question."

Slay has not practiced this week and Carter missed Thursday's session as the Eagles (5-0) prepared to face the Jets (2-3).

Slay, 32, has 25 tackles and one interception (a 70-yard pick-six in Week 1 at New England) in five starts this year. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 27 interceptions in 156 games (146 starts) with Detroit (2013-19) and Philly.

Carter, 22, has registered 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in five games. He was the ninth overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Georgia.

—Field Level Media