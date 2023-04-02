Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Eagles CB Darius Slay was 'this close' to joining Ravens

By
Field Level Media
Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay answers a question during media availability at Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass.
Image: Michael Chow/The Republic

Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay said he nearly joined the Baltimore Ravens before re-signing with the Eagles last month

"I was almost ... a Baltimore Raven. I was this close," he revealed Saturday on his "Big Play Slay" podcast. "But I wanted to be an Eagle. I stayed an Eagle because I know me and (general manager) Howie (Roseman) were going to figure something out.

"But the Baltimore Ravens were the first team that called, and they offered me just what I wanted.

Despite previous reports that the Eagles were planning to release him, Slay ultimately agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract extension with Philadelphia that includes $24.5 million in guarantees, according to Spotrac

Slay, 32, started all 17 games in 2022 and registered 14 pass breakups and three interceptions for a unit that led the league in pass defense (179.8 yards per game).

He added 12 tackles in the postseason for the NFC champs, who lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Slay has 26 interceptions and 513 tackles in 151 games (141 starts) with the Detroit Lions (2013-19) and Eagles. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, including in two of his three seasons in Philadelphia

--Field Level Media